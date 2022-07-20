Heat and humidity take over Wednesday

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.
Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. Lower 90s.
Tonight: Very warm and very humid. Low 73.
Tomorrow: A few showers and a thunderstorm. High 85. Low 65.
*A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, Southern Herkimer, Fulton, Madison, and Montgomery Counties from 11AM to 8PM today*
Hot weather settles in for the middle of the week. Hazy, hot, and humid today. Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s. The humidity combined with the air temperature will make it feel more like upper 90s in the Mohawk Valley. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan on being outdoors.
A cold front arrives early tomorrow morning bringing some scattered storms from the west, with a few storms possible in the day as well. Highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny, less humid, but still very warm on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy on Saturday, but still warm with highs in the upper 80s. Cooler on Sunday, with highs near 80 and a chance for a few showers and storms.
The real relief from the heat arrives early next week. Turning much less humid and much cooler, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.