 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur
in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat continues through Thursday, storms arrive

  • 0

Tonight: Very muggy. Low 68.

Thursday morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

Thursday afternoon: Partly sunny, thunderstorms developing. High 87.

Thursday evening: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 70s.

Alert Day

A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is on Thursday for the possibility of afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms.

The hot and very humid weather continues for the next 24 hours, but relief is in sight. For this evening, expect very warm and very humid conditions. Overnight lows only in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Thursday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Partly sunny on Friday and cooler, with highs near 80. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Showers and thunderstorms are likely the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Recommended for you