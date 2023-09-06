Heat continues through Thursday, storms arrive

Tonight: Very muggy. Low 68.
Thursday morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Thursday afternoon: Partly sunny, thunderstorms developing. High 87.
Thursday evening: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 70s.
A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is on Thursday for the possibility of afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms.
The hot and very humid weather continues for the next 24 hours, but relief is in sight. For this evening, expect very warm and very humid conditions. Overnight lows only in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Thursday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Partly sunny on Friday and cooler, with highs near 80. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Showers and thunderstorms are likely the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.