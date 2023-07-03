Heat, high humidity continues this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very muggy. A brief shower possible. Low 66.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Low 70s.
Tuesday afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and very humid. High 85.
Tuesday evening: Partly cloudy. Looking dry for fireworks. Upper 70s.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Otsego and Chenango Counties until 8 pm.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for parts of Central New York this evening. The main risk for wet weather looks to be south of the Mohawk Valley. Warm and very humid this evening and tonight, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s. A great night to use the air conditioner if you have it!
The weather remains very warm and very humid this week. Independence Day is trending dry, with partly sunny skies throughout the day. A very small chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly south and east of Utica. Otherwise, the weather remains dry, with highs in the mid 80s. The weather for fireworks looks pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures near 90! The chance for thunderstorms returns Friday, as a cold front arrives. Highs in the mid 80s. Boilermaker weekend looks very warm and humid, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible on Sunday, with warm and humid weather expected for race day. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Monday, with highs in the low 80s.