Heavy rain expected Friday

Tonight: Clear with frost developing. Low 29.
Thursday morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Thursday afternoon: Sunny. Mid 60s.
Thursday evening: Clear. Low 50s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is on Friday for the potential of heavy rain later in the day from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole*
Cold tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Warmer on Thursday and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Veteran's Day looks warm, too, with highs in the upper 60s. Locally heavy rain is possible beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Friday night from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Nicole. A general 2-3" of rain is possible, with localized flooding possible.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 5s. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s.