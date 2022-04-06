Heavy rain expected Thursday

Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 42.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with rain. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Rain, heavy at times. High 49.
Tomorrow evening: Rain, tapering to showers. Low 40s.
Widespread rain returns Thursday, with unsettled, cooler weather heading into the weekend. Pleasant and mild this evening, with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy tonight, with rain developing after midnight. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s.
A slow moving cold front brings widespread, steady, at times, heavy rainfall throughout Thursday. Total rainfall looks to be 1-2". While river flooding is unlikely, some ponding on roadways is possible. High temperatures are only expected in the upper 40s.
This weather system is expected to stall over our region for the remainder of the week, with cloudy skies and on/off rain showers for Friday and Saturday. Continued cloudy and chilly on Sunday, with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Highs only in the low 40s. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s.