Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 56.
Tomorrow Morning: Heavy rainfall. Upper 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High of 68.
Nice conditions this evening with sunny skies and a few clouds with temperatures hovering in the lower 70s. Increasing clouds heading into tonight as we expect rainfall for early tomorrow morning. This rainfall might make your morning commute tricky which is why we've issued a StormTracker2 Alert Day. Heavy rainfall is expected, however risks are on the low side for flash flooding. Expect ponding on roadways in areas with poor drainage, especially for the morning hours. Scattered showers linger into the afternoon and evening as conditions dry for Friday.
We return to possible showers from weak fronts over the weekend, current models are trending for just a few sprinkles on Saturday with more rain possible Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will warm again back into the upper 70s starting next week.