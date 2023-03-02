Heavy snow and ice returns Friday night

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 18.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Friday afternoon: Cloudy. High 37.
Friday evening: Heavy snow developing. Low 30s.
A Stormtracker 2 Alert day is for Friday night due to heavy snow and ice. A winter storm warning is in effect for Hamilton and Fulton Counties. A winter storm watch remains in effect for Oneida and Herkimer Counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Madison, Chenango, and Otsego Counties.
Cloudy skies this evening with a few lingering snow showers and flurries. Watch out for patchy black ice overnight as temperatures fall well below freezing. Decreasing clouds expected, with overnight lows in the upper teens. A few breaks of sunshine are possible early Friday, followed by a return to clouds. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Snow begins Friday evening, between 5-8 pm for most areas. Heavy snow takes place Friday night, mixing with sleet in and south of the Mohawk Valley. Overnight lows fall to near 30. Overnight snow in the Mohawk Valley ranges from 3-5", with 5-10" possible north of the Mohawk Valley.
Snow continues on Saturday, with additional accumulations between 2-5". Highs in the mid 30s. Flurries on Sunday and cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Wednesday, with more light snow possible on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 30s.