...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison
and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of
1-2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Heavy snow begins tonight

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48.

Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29.

Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15.

***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***

*** A winter storm warning has been issued for all of Central New York from 1 AM to 7 PM Saturday***

Watch out for some icy spots this morning, as temperatures are still below freezing this morning. Dry today, with mostly cloudy skies. Mild, with highs in the upper 40s.

We're keeping an eye on a winter storm for tomorrow. This looks to bring widespread snow and gusty winds to Central New York, with heavy accumulations possible. Highs tomorrow in low 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30.

Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. The weather turns milder later in the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday and highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy and mild on Thursday, with highs in the 50s!

