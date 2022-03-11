Heavy snow begins tonight

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48.
Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15.
***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***
*** A winter storm warning has been issued for all of Central New York from 1 AM to 7 PM Saturday***
Watch out for some icy spots this morning, as temperatures are still below freezing this morning. Dry today, with mostly cloudy skies. Mild, with highs in the upper 40s.
We're keeping an eye on a winter storm for tomorrow. This looks to bring widespread snow and gusty winds to Central New York, with heavy accumulations possible. Highs tomorrow in low 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30.
Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. The weather turns milder later in the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday and highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy and mild on Thursday, with highs in the 50s!