...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will move into
the region tonight and Thursday morning. The main round of snow
is expected Thursday afternoon and night with lingering lighter
snow Friday. Some sleet may mix in at times, lowering snow
totals in a few spots.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Heavy snow expected Thursday night

  • 0

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow developing. Low 34.

Tomorrow morning: Rain and snow. Mid 30s.

Tomorrow afternoon: Rain turns to snow. Mid 20s.

Tomorrow evening: Snow becomes heavier. Low 20s.

**A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York from 9 AM Thursday to 3 PM Friday**

Total snowfall 2-2-22

Thursday and Friday are Stormtracker 2 Alert Days due to an upcoming winter storm. Mild weather continues tonight, with clouds sticking around. A mix of rain and snow breaks out after 10 pm across Central New York, becoming steady overnight. Rain is expected to fall in and south of the Mohawk Valley overnight with a wet snowfall north of the Mohawk Valley. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

Snowfall 2-2-22-1

The Thursday morning commute starts out wet in the Mohawk and Southern Valleys, with temperatures in the low 30s. Rain gradually turns to snow throughout Thursday morning as colder air works in from the west. Traveling conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout Thursday, especially Thursday evening. Temperatures fall into the 20s by the late afternoon. Most areas are expected to pick up only an inch or two of accumulation during the day.

Snow becomes heavy Thursday night into early Friday, with additional accumulations ranging between 6-12". Snow ends Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the 20s. Expect difficult travel early Friday, with improving conditions through the afternoon and evening.

Snowflal 2-2-22-2222

The weather turns cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the teens. Sunshine is expected on Sunday, with highs in the 20s. The weather is looking generally dry and milder next week, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

