Heavy snow expected tonight

Tonight: Heavy snow. Low 21.
Tomorrow morning: Heavy snow becomes lighter. Low 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Light snow. High 23.
Tomorrow evening: Snow ends. Upper teens.
**A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York from 9 AM Thursday to 3 PM Friday**
**A stormtracker 2 Alert Day continues into Friday due to a winter storm**
Snow continues to develop this evening, with roads becoming slushy. Travel becomes hazardous overnight as snow becomes heavy. Heavy snow tonight, with snowfall rates between 1-2" per hour and very poor visibility. Sleet is expected south of the Mohawk Valley. Snowfall accumulations for most areas look to be between 10-16", with lower amounts south of the valley where sleet mixes in.
Snow ends tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures in the 20s. Expect difficult travel early tomorrow, with improving conditions through the afternoon and evening.
The weather turns cold and dry on Saturday, with highs in the teens. Sunshine is expected on Sunday, with highs in the 20s. The weather is looking generally dry and milder next week, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s.