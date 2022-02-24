 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per
hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Heavy snow tonight and early Friday

Tonight: Snow arrives near midnight, heavy at times overnight. Low 20.

Tomorrow morning: Heavy snow. Low 20s.

Tomorrow afternoon: Snow tapering off. High 28.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 20s.

***WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING IN ALL AREAS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK***

Snowfall forecast

Snow begins tonight between 10 pm to midnight from southwest to northeast. Snow becomes heavy overnight, with snowfall rates over 1" per hour between 4 am to 10 am. A brief round of sleet is possible south of the Mohawk Valley. Most of Central New York is expecting 8-12" of accumulation. Snow comes to an end Friday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 20s tomorrow afternoon. Cold tomorrow night, with overnight lows near zero.

Saturday sees a break in snowfall with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 20s. Snowfall returns Sunday with lesser accumulations across the area. Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Cold on Monday and breezy, with sunshine and highs in the upper teens. Not as cold on Tuesday, with light snow and highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy conditions expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s.

