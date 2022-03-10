Heavy snow, wind expected Saturday

We're tracking a winter storm that will impact the region Friday night through late Saturday. Heavy snow, wind, and reduced visibility will make traveling difficult during the height of the storm.
Low pressure arrives from the south, bringing widespread rain, changing to quickly to snow Friday night. The precipitation begins late Friday evening (after 9 pm), changing over to snow shortly after midnight. Snow is expected to become steadier and heavier into Saturday morning, with snowfall rates approaching 1" per hour.
The height of the storm looks to be Saturday morning, with widespread heavy snow. Snow gradually winds down into Saturday afternoon and evening as colder air moves in from the northwest. Total accumulations look to be generally between 6-10". There looks to be a heavier band of snow that will likely create totals over a foot of accumulation, but it's uncertain (as of the writing of this article) of where that band will set up. It looks to be in Central New York or east of Central New York. We will continue to monitor this part of the storm and keep you updated on that.
Strong winds will follow in the wake of the snow. Wind gusts are expected to be between 30-40 mph, which will likely create blowing and drifting snow. Near whiteout conditions are possible, especially in areas that see 10" of snow or more and especially in open areas.