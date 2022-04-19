Heavy, wet snow continues this morning

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Storm total snowfall will range from 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow will lead to scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be as high as 1 to 3 inches per hour early this morning before tapering off by the late morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&