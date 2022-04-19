Heavy, wet snow continues this morning

Morning: Snow tapering off. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 41.
Tonight: Light snow showers. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 48. Low 32.
*Tuesday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to expected heavy overnight snowfall, power outages, and a slippery morning commute*
*The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Central New York until noon today*
*The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties from 10 AM to 9 PM*
Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9 to 12 inches. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for this morning. The consistency of snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy, leading to the potential of power outages. Widespread power outages are possible in areas that pick up more than 10 inches of accumulation.
Accumulating snow ends late morning, with a mix of rain and snow showers throughout the afternoon. Breezy, with highs only near 40. The weather improves on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Thursday, with light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry and milder on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer weather still for Sunday and Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.