Heavy, wet snow expected overnight

Tonight: Rain changing to heavy snow. Low 32.
Tomorrow Morning: Snow tapering off. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 41.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain and snow showers. Upper 30s.
*Tuesday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to expected heavy overnight snowfall, power outages, and a slippery morning commute*
*The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Central New York for tonight through early Tuesday*
Rain develops between 6-8 pm this evening, turning to snow after sunset. Heavy snow is expected to fall tonight, accumulating heaviest along higher terrain. Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9 to 12 inches. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for Tuesday morning. The consistency of snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy, leading to the potential of power outages. Widespread power outages are possible in areas that pick up more than 10 inches of accumulation.
Accumulating snow ends Tuesday morning, with a mix of rain and snow showers throughout Tuesday afternoon. Breezy, with highs only near 40. The weather improves on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Thursday, with light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry and milder on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer weather still for Sunday and Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.