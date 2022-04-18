 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Heavy, wet snow expected overnight

Tonight: Rain changing to heavy snow. Low 32.

Tomorrow Morning: Snow tapering off. Mid 30s.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 41.

Tomorrow Evening: Rain and snow showers. Upper 30s.

Snowfall forecast

*Tuesday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to expected heavy overnight snowfall, power outages, and a slippery morning commute*

*The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Central New York for tonight through early Tuesday*

Rain develops between 6-8 pm this evening, turning to snow after sunset. Heavy snow is expected to fall tonight, accumulating heaviest along higher terrain. Snowfall totals are expected to be significant, with most areas expecting 5 to 9 inches, with higher elevations seeing 9 to 12 inches. Expect tricky travel conditions especially for Tuesday morning. The consistency of snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy, leading to the potential of power outages. Widespread power outages are possible in areas that pick up more than 10 inches of accumulation.

Accumulating snow ends Tuesday morning, with a mix of rain and snow showers throughout Tuesday afternoon. Breezy, with highs only near 40. The weather improves on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Thursday, with light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry and milder on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Warmer weather still for Sunday and Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

