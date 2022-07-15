Here comes the humidity...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 56.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 82. Low 61.
Sunday: Partly sunny and turning humid. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. High 86. Low 67.
We are beginning to finally experience typical summer weather in the next 7 days. Clouds increase tonight, and it will remain mild in the 60s. Humidity slowly increases this weekend, with pop-up showers becoming more likely. Partly sunny skies on Saturday, the highest likelihood of some pop-up showers being in the Southern Valleys. Similar conditions for Sunday, with much more noticeable humidity.
Our next chance of much needed widespread rain arrives Monday. A shortwave arriving from the southwest could bring widespread showers with a few areas of locally heavy rainfall. Totals look to be widespread 1-2", with locally higher amounts possible. Very warm and very humid weather continues into the week. Partly sunny with the chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. A bit less humid on Friday with a passing shower. Highs in the low 80s.