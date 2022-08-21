Highest chance for rain this week

Sunday Morning: Pleasant. Partly sunny. Lower 70s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm possible. Lower 80s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm possible. Mid 80s.
Monday: Scattered showers and embedded storms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Another pleasant weekend morning in Central New York. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as storms roll through just west of our area. Because of this, a stray shower or storm could linger into our area in the early afternoon. This evening, rain chances increase as a low pressure system begins to arrive from the west. This low is loosely defined, so some showers could be disorganized and far in between.
If your area needs some rain, the best chance to see some looks to be Monday. Although the chances for rain showers are high, this isn't likely to be an all day constant rain event. Showers look to be on/off throughout the day. Embedded thunderstorms are also possible with some of this rain, however severe thunderstorm risk is very low. Lingering showers and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday before dry conditions arrive again Thursday.