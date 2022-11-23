Holiday weather remains quiet

Morning: Cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. High 41.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 26.
Thanksgiving Day: Sun and clouds. High 49. Low 32.
The weather looks dry and quiet heading into Thanksgiving, with high temperatures climbing above freezing all week long.
Lake effect clouds are expected to be widespread today, producing little more than a sprinkle or flurry north of the Mohawk Valley. Cloudy throughout the day, with highs in the upper 30s. Traveling weather across the Northeast looks great, with dry weather expected.
The weather looks to improve on Thanksgiving with much more sunshine expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain arrives on Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid 40s. A pleasant start to the weekend as rain clears out Friday night. Partly sunny skies expected on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy on Sunday with widespread rain returning for most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow showers are possible early Monday, with breezy conditions expected. Highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and seasonably cold, with highs in the upper 30s.