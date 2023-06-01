Hot again Friday with cooler weather to follow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 59.
Friday morning: Sunny. Warming up quickly into the upper 60s.
Friday afternoon: Partly sunny and hot. Thunderstorms developing after 2 pm. High 89.
Friday evening: Scattered thunderstorms. 70s.
Hot weather continues one more day, before much cooler weather arrives starting this weekend. For this evening, expect sunny skies and more comfortable conditions as temperatures fall into the low 80s before sunset. Partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Very warm again on Friday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing in the upper 80s by the early afternoon. A backdoor cold front drops in from the northeast late Friday, bringing the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm.
The weekend is looking pleasant and not as hot. Partly sunny on Saturday, with the slight chance of a shower early. Highs in the upper 70s. M Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler weather arrives starting Monday, with widespread showers expected. Highs near 70. Much needed rainfall looks to arrive next week as a slow moving area of low pressure drops in from the north.