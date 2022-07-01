Hot and humid across the region

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 70s
Afternoon: Hot and humid. An isolated storm possible. High 90.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Showers clear out by mid morning. Partly cloudy. High 79. Low 56.
Hot weather briefly returns today before the holiday weekend. Hazy, hot and humid today, with partly sunny skies and highs near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the late afternoon and early evening. A cold front brings widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region tonight, with a few storms producing gusty winds.
A gloomy, wet start to tomorrow, but the weather looks to quickly improve. Clouds give way to sunshine by mid morning, with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and breezy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Nice weather continues on Independence Day. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks to cooperate for fireworks Monday night. Mostly clear and comfortable, with temperatures near 70 by dusk.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80. Scattered showers and storms possible again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.