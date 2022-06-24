Hot and humid this weekend

Morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 82.
Tonight: Clear. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High 87. Low 63.
The weather will significantly warm up and dry out heading into the weekend.
Clouds give way to sunshine today, with highs in the low 80s. A beautiful afternoon is expected! Clear and comfortable tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Feeling like the middle of summer this weekend, with much warmer weather arriving. Highs in the upper 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Hazy, hot, and humid on Sunday, with highs near 90. A cold front arrives Sunday night producing showers and a few thunderstorms overnight.
Breezy and much cooler on Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Rain will clear out early Monday morning for sunshine during the day. Pleasant weather is expected next week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s on Thursday.