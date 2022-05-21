Hot and humid today, thunderstorms late

Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 80s.
Evening: Mostly cloudy. Storms starting northwest. Low 90s.
Tomorrow: Afternoon thunderstorms. Mid 80s.
Today will likely break today's record for high temperature in Utica, reaching the low 90s. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated! It will also feel tropical today, with dew points in the 70s! This afternoon looks dry, however increasing clouds make way for a round of thunderstorms, primarily the northwest parts of Central New York with Oneida and Northern Herkimer Counties. Areas south might see a quick round of showers.
Tomorrow is still a StormTracker2 Alert Day for a round of strong thunderstorms moving in from the west. The timing is almost locked in, with the biggest threats between 1PM and 6PM. Fortunately, the higher risk for severe thunderstorm development is east of our area towards Albany, however we are still tracking the strength of these storms and will continue to give updates throughout the weekend.