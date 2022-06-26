Hot and humid today with rain and storms late

Morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Humid Upper 80s.
Evening: Rain/Storms starting. High of 91, Low of 65.
Tomorrow: AM Showers, dry evening. High of 70. Low of 52.
Today starts out with very beautiful conditions this morning, however it does warm up into the 80s and eventually 90s this afternoon with sunshine and higher humidity. A cold front arrives later this evening bringing scattered showers and storms across our area into tomorrow morning. Currently there are ingredients missing for severe weather today, so we are mostly concerned about localized heavy rainfall and minor flooding in poor drainage areas.
After tomorrow morning, conditions dry up with partly cloudy skies, noticeably less humidity and highs reaching the low 70s. We will continue to warm up throughout this workweek reaching the 80s again by Thursday and Friday.