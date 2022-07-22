Hot and humid weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 87.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High 91. Low 68.
Slightly cooler and less humid weather settles in today, but the heat comes back in force over the weekend. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is issued for Sunday due to high heat and thunderstorm potential late in the day.
The weather looks beautiful, but hot today, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Remaining hot again this weekend. Mostly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the low 90s. Very hot on Sunday, with temperatures once again in the 90s. The heat index is expected to climb into the upper 90s on Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front arrives Sunday evening and Sunday night, bringing widespread thunderstorms.
The real relief from the heat arrives Monday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the morning. Highs near 80. Partly sunny on Tuesday and pleasant, with highs near 80. Warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms return on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s.