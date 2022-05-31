Hot and humid weather continues

Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 87.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. High 76. Low 55.
Starting out very warm and humid this morning with temperatures and dew point values in the 60s. We will remain humid and warm up to near 90 degrees today with partly cloudy skies. Make sure you are staying hydrated and limiting outside time during peak heat hours. Temperatures will cool down tonight to the mid 60s.
We are tracking some unsettled weather for tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day as a cold front moves through. Some of these storms could be severe at times. The heat and humidity will break Wednesday night with lows in the mid 50s.
Comfortable temperatures continue for the res of the week. Highs remain in the low to mid 70s through the weekend with dry conditions for most days. Warmth returns for next week.