Hot and quiet day today, Alert Day tomorrow

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 80s.
Tomorrow: AM Scattered showers. PM Scattered storms. Lower 80s.
**Tuesday is a StormTracker2 Alert Day**
Today we are expecting very warm temperatures rising into the 80s by the afternoon. Sunshine is expected today with some passing clouds. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, falling into the 60s. Tomorrow will be a busy day for weather. Starting out in the morning, we will see some scattered showers, primarily north of the Mohawk Valley. Mix of sunshine and clouds will continue into the day with highs reaching the 80s.
Scattered storms will begin Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front arriving from the west. These storms aren't expected to initially be strong, but as they move further east into the southeastern parts of CNY, they could strengthen into stronger storms. Based on current information, these storms lack significant rotation, so the biggest threat would be strong winds.