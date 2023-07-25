Hot and turning humid later this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 59
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Mid 70s.
Wednesday afternoon: Sunny. Very warm. High 88.
Wednesday evening: Sunny. Low 80s.
The weather turns hot and humid later this week.
For this evening, expect partly cloudy skies, with the slight chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm, mainly south of the Mohawk Valley. Partly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A sunny and beautiful Wednesday. Very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Low pressure arrives on Thursday and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Turning humid, with highs in the low 80s.
Hazy, hot, and humid on Friday. Highs near 90. Scattered showers and storms arrive early Saturday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and pleasant early next week, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.