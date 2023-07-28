Hot conditions today

Morning: Patchy fog. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90.
Tonight: Muggy with showers developing late. Lows in the upper 60s
A heat advisory is in effect for the Mohawk and Southern Valleys on Friday. The heat index, a combination of heat and humidity, will make it feel like low to mid 90s Friday afternoon.
Patchy fog develops this morning, especially in valley locations. Fog gives way to sunshine by the mid morning. Hazy, hot, and humid, with highs near 90. The heat index is expected to climb into the low to mid 90s. Take it easy outdoors and make sure to keep pets indoors.
A cold front arrives late tonight into Saturday, bringing rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with showers and storms early. Turning breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and much less humid on Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s.
A few showers are possible on Monday afternoon as a weak cold front arrives. Otherwise, partly sunny, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Warmer on Thursday, with highs near 80.