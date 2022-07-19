Hot Tuesday ahead with isolated storms possible this evening

Tuesday Morning: Decreasing clouds. Lower 70s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.
Tuesday Evening: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms possible. Mid 80s.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Partly cloudy. Lower 90s.
After some much needed rain yesterday, here comes the heat and humidity. A heat advisory has been put into effect for some parts of the area from 12PM Wednesday until 8PM Wednesday. This includes Herkimer, Fulton, and Montgomery Counties. Heat indices (or feels-like temperatures) will easily reach the 90s over the next two days due to the heat and humidity. A relieving factor today is a decent western breeze, with wind speeds between 10-15 mph. An isolated storm or two is possible today with a very low potential to become severe. Most of the area should be fine today but be weather aware throughout the day today for any updates.
Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures rising into the lower 90s. There will be no significant breeze tomorrow to bring relief, so be sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated, especially if working outside. A cold front arrives overnight into Thursday morning bringing some scattered storms from the west, with a few storms possible in the day as well. Temperatures in the 80s remain as we head into this weekend.