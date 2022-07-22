Hot weekend ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms ending. Mid 60s.
Saturday Morning: Decreasing clouds. Mid 70s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 90s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly sunny. Passing shower/storm possible. Low 90s.
Isolated storms passing through the Southern Valleys this evening on an otherwise sunny and noticeably humid Friday. Heat begins to kick in this weekend, starting on Saturday with highs reaching the low 90s, mostly sunny skies and a passing shower/storm possible. Sunday sees similar conditions, with highs once again reaching the low 90s. Heat indices (what the temperature actually feels like) will be pushing the mid 90s, so a StormTracker2 Alert day has been issued for Sunday. In addition to the heat, we are monitoring the potential for some stronger scattered storms arriving from the west Sunday night into Monday morning. The timing/strength of these storms depend on how long a stationary front remains off the east coast of the US.
After the cold front moves through, a break in the humidity is in sight for Monday. Next week begins a stretch of weather in the upper 70s to low 80s.