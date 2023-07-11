Humid weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance of a thunderstorm. Low 64.
Wednesday morning: A passing shower possible. Low 70s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny. High 82.
Wednesday evening: A thunderstorm possible south of the Mohawk Valley. Upper 70s.
The weather gradually turns more humid this week, with chances for showers and thunderstorms most of the week and weekend.
A cold front moves in late tonight and early tomorrow, bringing the chance of a thunderstorm overnight and a shower early in the morning. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s. Partly sunny tomorrow, with the chance of a thunderstorm south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the low 80s. It turns humid on Thursday, with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Widespread afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday. Humid and warm, with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms continue on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Remaining humid on Monday, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Slightly less humid on Tuesday, with highs near 80.