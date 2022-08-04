Humidity here to stay

Tonight: Cloudy and humid. A passing storm possible. Low 68.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Warm and very humid. Scattered storms. High 85.
Evening: Scattered storms possible. Upper 70s.
The weather remains very humid, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. Thunderstorms this evening come to an end. Remaining warm and very humid tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 60s. A passing storm is possible overnight.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon as a weak cold front approaches from the west. Warm and very humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few pop up storms are possible in the afternoon. Remaining very humid and very warm on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.
A stronger cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and storms to the region. Highs near 80. Cooler weather to follow for Wednesday and Thursday with a return to sunshine.