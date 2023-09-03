Humidity on the rise

Humidity will be on the rise today as highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 80s. Morning clouds burn off as well with sunshine peeking out in the afternoon. Another weak disturbance moves through our area tonight and overnight creating a chance for a shower however rain chances should end at the latest by early Labor Day morning.
The start of the workweek will still favor above average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into our area. Humidity will remain high as well so feels-like temperatures will easily rise into the low 90s. This stretch of dry mostly dry weather begins to break down late Wednesday and unsettled weather lingers into next weekend.