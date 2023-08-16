Humidity on the rise

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low 62.
Thursday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Humid. High 83.
Thursday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.
The weather turns more humid as we head into Thursday, but it doesn't last.
A warm, pleasant evening is expected, with an isolated shower possible. Muggy tonight, with overnight lows in the low 60s. The weather remains humid and turns warmer tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially in the afternoon. Warm and humid tomorrow night, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s.
A cold front arrives Thursday night into early Friday and brings widespread showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy on Friday, with scattered showers. Highs near 70. Cool and comfortable on Saturday, with a few scattered showers. Highs near 70. The weather turns warmer and sunner on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s.