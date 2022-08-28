Humidity on the rise

Sunday Morning: Valley fog lifting. Mostly sunny. Upper 50s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
Sunday Evening: partly cloudy. Stray sprinkle/shower. Lower 80s.
Monday: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Isolated storm. Upper 80s.
After some valley fog and mostly sunny skies throughout the day, the comfortable lower temperatures will quickly rise into the upper 70s and low 80s today. Humidity will be on the rise as well, with dew points reaching the upper 60s and 70s for the next few days. An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible today as winds begin to arrive from the south in an otherwise mostly dry and sunny day.
By Tuesday, a strong cold front will push through the area, current info agrees with possibly widespread showers and a few storms. With this front, some strong winds could mix in. This front will break the humidity and will create very nice weather for the start and possibly the end of Labor Day Weekend.