Humidity returns in force later this week

Tonight: Rain ending. Patchy fog. Low 60.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Sunny and very warm. High 87.
Tuesday evening: Sunny. Low 80s.
Widespread heavy rain looks to come to and end early tonight. Watch out for ponding on roadways and possible minor flooding in poor drainage and flood prone areas.
Patchy fog tonight with rain ending. Overnight lows in the low 60s. The weather turns sunny and much warmer tomorrow. Highs in the upper 80s. The humidity starts to return on Wednesday, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the mid 80s.
A slow moving upper level low pressure system to our west will bring humidity and the chance for showers and thunderstorms for just about every day later this week. Showers and thunderstorms will be most possible during the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday, climbing into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms continue on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. With the high humidity will come the chance of localized flooding at times.