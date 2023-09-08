Humidity sticks around

After the heavy rain yesterday, there is barely a dent expected in the humidity for the next few days. Today though, a much different story weather-wise with partly sunny skies. A slow moving cold front this afternoon could fire up an isolated shower but weather should cooperate by the time there are high school football games tonight.
This weekend unfortunately doesn't look as nice as last weekend. On Saturday, scattered showers and storms are possible, but they at least aren't expected the entire day. Most model guidance has the arrival time set for the early to mid morning and should last only a couple hours. Sunday looks like more of a washout, with scattered to numerous showers that will linger into Monday morning. Brief high pressure builds in Monday afternoon and Tuesday giving us a break in unsettled weather.