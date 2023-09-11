Hurricane Lee: Will it Impact CNY?

UTICA, N.Y. -- There has been a lot of talk about Hurricane Lee and its path towards the Atlantic Coast of the U.S. and Canada.
Here is what we know so far as of Monday, Sept. 11.
This article will be updated throughout the week with any new information.
Hurricane Lee is forecast to be off of the northeast coast by this coming Saturday morning.
Longer range model guidance has the most likely location for landfall anywhere from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia.
As more short-range model guidance comes in this morning, our thoughts are that once the hurricane is steered by a ridge in the Atlantic to the north, it will encounter an environment less favorable to sustain a major hurricane.
Lee will likely continue to weaken as it heads north.
Although the peak winds will lower, the overall wind field could expand.
High pressure setting up across the Northeast will be key in preventing any impacts here locally in Central New York.
As of now, CNY is in the clear of any immediate impacts for rainfall or wind at this time other than some high-level clouds.
This is subject to change though; confidence in the forecast will greatly increase once the hurricane makes the turn north.
Although we are meteorologists, the meteorologists at the NHC specialize in hurricanes and are the go-to experts regarding forecast paths.
Visit here for any additional information:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?start#contents
The NHC updates their forecasts at 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. EST every day.