Ice jams possible late tomorrow

Tonight: Rain developing. Low 39.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with showers. Windy. Upper 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Rain and windy. High 52.
Tomorrow evening: Rain and windy. Upper 40s.
***Flood watch in effect for all of Central New York from Thursday morning until Friday evening***
***Thursday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to gusty winds, heavy rain, and significant snow melt causing possible ice jams and flooding.***
Windy weather continues tonight, with rain developing. Temperatures remain above freezing, with overnight lows only in the upper 30s. Wind gusts overnight look to average 30-40 mph with locally higher gusts along hilltop locations.
The weather turns much warmer tomorrow, with highs climbing into the 50s! The rapid rise in temperature combined with melting snow and widespread rainfall could lead to flooding due to ice jams. If you live in a flood prone region, especially one that's experienced an ice jam in the past, be on alert through early Friday. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.5" - 1" in the Southern Valleys, with 1-2" possible north of the Mohawk Valley.
Strong winds arrive tomorrow night, with wind gusts between 40-50 mph after midnight. This could lead to scattered power outages and debris in the roadway for the Friday morning commute. Rain changes to snow Friday morning, with icy spots possible as temperatures plunge into the 20s. Breezy conditions continue through Friday afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-30 mph.
Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s.