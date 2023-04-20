Importance of Weather Balloons

With all the newest technology such as RADAR and satellite, its surprising to know that one of the most vital tools meteorologists use is as simple as a balloon!
Students and staff from Belleville Henderson Central School got to witness a balloon launch in person for the first time, including me from the NY Mesonet.
Now, a balloon launch is cool and all, but what does it actually do in the sky?
UAlbany Student and NY Mesonet Intern Erik Creighton explained:
"As that weather balloon is rising up it's collecting data and that data transmits back to us through the receiver behind you, and right here we have some of that data coming in real-time. So once we're done, we'll have a full profile of that atmosphere, the thermodynamics which is temperature, and humidity, and we'll have the wind profile as well."
This is why balloons are important, because you can't accurately measure temperature, humidity, and wind direction with conventional radar and satellite imagery. One of the challenges the National Weather Service is facing now is a helium shortage, and the NY Mesonet helped out in providing vital atmospheric data recently.
Chris Thorncroft, Director of the NY Mesonet at UAlbany told us how they helped:
"One of the problems the world faces at the moment is a helium shortage and helium is used to fill those balloons typically. So Albany has been launching helium balloons but due to the shortage they had to [stop]. And so UAlbany through the Mesonet and some of it's undergraduate students have been launching balloons for the last 3 months. We had some helium and some balloons so we launched those balloons and provided the data to the NWS."
There are newer technologies such as LIDAR which remove the need for weather balloons, but Thorncroft stated that they aren't as accurate as balloons since balloons can reach higher up in the atmosphere. With the NY Mesonet being one of, if not, the most advanced weather detection networks in the world, only time will tell what they can do to better advance weather forecasting, especially here locally in New York.