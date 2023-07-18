Improving air quality and drop in humidity

Tonight: Storms end. Partly cloudy. Low 59.
Wednesday morning: Patchy fog. Cloudy. Mid 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Turning mostly sunny and less humid. High 80.
Wednesday evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Cooler, drier weather arrives for the middle of the week, with a return to humidity and thunderstorms as we approach the weekend.
Showers and thunderstorms come to an end this evening, with partly cloudy skies tonight. Improving air quality is expected overnight, with lows in the upper 50s. Turning mostly sunny and much less humid on Wednesday, with highs near 80. The weather looks to remain dry on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms return on Friday as low pressure arrives. Cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A brief shower is possible on Saturday, with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Increasing humidity by Tuesday, with a return to showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.