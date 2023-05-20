Improving weather expected Sunday

Tonight: Rain ends. Patchy fog. Low 49.
Sunday morning: Cloudy. Mid 50s.
Sunday afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 72.
Sunday evening: Sunny. Upper 60s.
The weather improves for the second half of the weekend, with sunshine returning by Sunday afternoon. For tonight, expect patchy drizzle and fog. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s. The weather starts out cloudy on Sunday and dreary, but a northwest wind will help clear out clouds throughout the day. Becoming sunny on Sunday afternoon and turning warm, with highs in the low 70s.
High pressure arrives on Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Light winds expected Monday afternoon. Mostly sunny on Tuesday and pleasant, with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front arrives on Wednesday and brings a round of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Cooler weather expected on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny weather expected on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 70s.