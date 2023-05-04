Improving weather heading into the weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Friday afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a brief shower. Milder. High 59.
Friday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 40s.
The weather looks to improve as we head into the weekend.
A few passing showers are expected this evening, with widespread showers in the higher elevations. Temperatures fall into the low 40s tonight. A mix of sunshine and clouds expected tomorrow, with a brief shower possible in the afternoon. Milder, with highs in the upper 50s.
The weather looks beautiful this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. The weather continues to warm up next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Highs near 70. A few showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the upper 60s.