Improving weather this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy. Icy spots on untreated surfaces. Low 16.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 28. Low 10.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 32.
A pleasant, seasonably cold weekend ahead with a rare appearance of the sun on Sunday. The weather turns unsettled and milder as we head into next week.
A cold front continues to head east today, bringing cooler temperatures tonight. Watch out for ice on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. Cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the teens. Clouds linger into most of Saturday, but a few breaks of sunshine are possible late in the day. Seasonably cold, with highs in the upper 20s. Clear skies Saturday night and cold, with overnight lows near 10. Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Sunshine continues on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s.
The weather turns unsettled again next week. Cloudy skies on Tuesday with light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s. Light snow is possible on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s.