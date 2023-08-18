Improving weather this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 55.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower possible. High 70. Low 55.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 83. Low 67.
The weather remains unsettled to start the weekend, with much warmer and sunnier conditions expected on Sunday.
Clouds and lingering rain showers are expected this evening and tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. The weather looks mostly cloudy on Saturday, with a few sprinkles possible. Breezy, with highs near 70. Much warmer weather is expected on Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
A dry stretch of weather is expected for the remainder of next week, with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.