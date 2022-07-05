Improving weather tomorrow

Tonight: Rain ending. Patchy fog. Low 62.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly sunny. Breezy. High 77.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
Rain ends tonight with improving conditions taking place tomorrow.
For this evening, expect rain to continue. Some thunder is possible, especially south of the Mohawk Valley. Rain ends after midnight, with patchy fog expected to develop overnight and linger into the early morning. Overnight lows in the low 60s.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Wednesday. A brief shower is possible in the morning. Partly sunny skies and breezy tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather remains dry on Thursday and turns warmer, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives on Friday morning and brings a round of rain and maybe thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. The stage is set for a beautiful weekend!
High pressure brings lots of sunshine and very comfortable weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Boilermaker Sunday looks beautiful, with a cooler than usual start to the race! Temperatures during the race looks to be in the low to mid 60s with lower than usual humidity. Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms return Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s.