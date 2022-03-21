Increased risk for fire spread continues

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Low 22.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 46.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 30s.
An elevated risk for fire spread continues through tomorrow due to windy and dry conditions. A seasonal statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A widespread frost is expected by tomorrow morning, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow. Pleasant, but windy, with highs in the mid 40s.
Increasing clouds on Wednesday as the next storm system approaches Central New York. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the low 40s, with some light rain showers late in the day. Rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon. The weather looks generally unsettled, with scattered showers around on Friday and Saturday as low pressure sits off the Atlantic Coast. Highs both days in the mid 40s. Colder weather to follow for Sunday, with some light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold and dry on Monday, with highs only in the low to mid 30s.