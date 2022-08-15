Increasing chances of some rain this week

Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Pop up showers. High 80.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 58.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a pop up storm possible. High 78. Low 59.
Weather begins to turn unsettled today. Both to the south, and to the east of our area are low pressure systems that could bring a stray shower or two to our area throughout the next several days.
A trough moving south of our area could spark a stray shower or storm in our area tomorrow, however most of the rainfall remains south of our area near Pennsylvania. Pop up showers and thunderstorms remain possible for tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s. It turns sunny and hot towards the end of the week, with highs in the 80s.