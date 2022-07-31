Increasing clouds this Sunday.

Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog/clouds in north and south. Mid 50s.
Sunday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Upper 70s.
Sunday Evening: Partly/mostly cloudy. Lower 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Upper 80s.
A cool but beautiful start to this Sunday morning in the Mohawk Valley. Cloud cover and patchy fog is the story however for the North Country and Southern Valleys. Today, we warm up into the low 80s with increasing cloud cover throughout the day due to a rain system in the southeast moving north. It is expected to continue to move further northeast, so most of our area will remain dry today however we can't rule out a stray shower in the Southern Valleys later this evening.
Warmer tomorrow, with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Pop-up showers/storms could be possible following a warm front moving into the area throughout the day. A cold front arrives Monday night into Tuesday, with the cold front cooling temperatures off slightly for our area, however, we warm back up again in the middle of the week, with temperatures averaging in the upper 80s to low 90s.