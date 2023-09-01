Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low 51.
Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 62.
Sunday: Sunny and very warm. High 85. Low 62.
The weather looks beautiful and turns hot heading through the Labor Day Weekend.
Clear skies tonight and comfortable, with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Saturday. A slight chance of a shower in the late afternoon and evening. Highs near 80. Not as cool Saturday night, with clouds giving way to clear skies and lows in the low 60s. The weather on Sunday looks sunny and very warm, with highs in the mid 80s.
A stretch of hazy, hot, and humid weather begins Labor Day. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A cold front approaches on Thursday and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Still very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday, with highs in the low 80s.