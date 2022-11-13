Lake effect clouds could bring some light rain/flurries this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Lake-effect clouds. Lower 40s.
Sunday Afternoon: Lake-effect clouds. (Light rain/flurries) Lower 40s.
Sunday Evening: Lake-effect clouds. Mid 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Lake-effect season is here! We start out this Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies from the Great Lakes, with some areas seeing some light rain and drizzle. Higher elevations today could see some flurries from these lake-effect clouds as well! After a weak disturbance pushes through CNY this afternoon, drizzle/flurries will be more isolated, with wind direction shifting to the northwest, areas just south of the Mohawk Valley will have the highest chance of seeing more consistent flurries later this evening. Temperatures today remain cool in the lower 40s with a decent northwestern breeze.
The cooler weather is here to stay, at least for middle of November. Chilly tonight, down into the lower 30s, however we don't warm up much tomorrow, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. A break in the unsettled weather will move in late tomorrow morning as well, with a high pressure ridge building in from the southwest. We look to remain dry at least until Wednesday. A low pressure system arriving from the southeast between Wednesday and Thursday could produce widespread rain/snow showers. Impacts are still too early to call, since there is a lack of consistency with some models.